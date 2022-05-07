UrduPoint.com

331 Underage Drivers Challaned During Eid Days

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 03:52 PM

331 underage drivers challaned during Eid days

City Traffic Police (CTP) challaned 331 underage drivers in the district during Eid days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) challaned 331 underage drivers in the district during Eid days.

A spokesman for the traffic police said on Saturday that traffic police took strict action against underage and rash driving and nabbed more than 1000 drivers including 331 underage drivers during Eid days.

The CTP challaned and imposed a total fine of Rs1 million on the violators.

Cases were also got registered against 9 drivers on violation of traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Fine Traffic Million

Recent Stories

7-9 degree rise in temperature is expected next we ..

7-9 degree rise in temperature is expected next week

2 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 5,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 132 Deat ..

Russia Confirms 5,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 132 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response ..

2 minutes ago
 Laos to reopen all borders

Laos to reopen all borders

2 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Berlin Police Start Investigating Suspected Attack ..

Berlin Police Start Investigating Suspected Attack at House of Russian Journalis ..

2 minutes ago
 Brunei reports 153 new COVID-19 cases

Brunei reports 153 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.