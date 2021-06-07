331,048 persons vaccinated against corona

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 331,048 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 331,048 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 243,715 citizens had been given the first dose while 56,276 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 18,466 health workers were also given first dose while 12,591 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.