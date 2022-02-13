UrduPoint.com

3,31,150 Voters To Exercise Right Of Franchise In LG By-polls

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

3,31,150 voters to exercise right of franchise in LG By-polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 3,31,150 voters including 1,56,541 male and 1,74, 609 female would exercise their right of franchise in local government by-elections holding in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Spokesman of Elections Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a total of 237 polling stations and 739 polling booths have been established.

A tough contest is expected on the seat of City Mayor among PTI nominee and Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's brother Umar Amin Gandapur, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam nominee and well known businessman Kafil Ahmad Nizami and PPP candidate Faisal Karim Kundi.

As many as 344516 voters including 187010 male and 157506 female would exercise their right of franchise to elect the City Mayor Seat in Dera Ismail Khan.

A total of 13244 voters would exercise their right of vote in Peshawar, 2957 in Nowshera, 55603 in Khyber, 4473 Mohmand, 74119 in Karak and 1052 in Buner.

Similarly, 2727 voters would exercise their right of franchise in Charsadda, 6361 voters would poll their votes in Mardan, 7225 voters in Kohat, 11031 in Lakki Marwat, and 7462 voters would exercise their franchised in Bajaur.

It is worth mentioning here that the elections to these Union Councils were postponed due to riots, quarrels or deaths.

