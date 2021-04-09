UrduPoint.com
3,312 Professional Beggars, 34 Handlers Arrested During Ongoing Year

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:34 PM

Islamabad Police have arrested 3312 professional beggars and 34 handlers during its campaign against the menace of begging, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 3312 professional beggars and 34 handlers during its campaign against the menace of begging, a police spokesman said.

He said that SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special police teams to arrest those backing the professional beggars.

These teams arrested 34 handlers of professional beggars during the ongoing year and registered 17 cases under sections of Human Trafficking Act and 328-A.

A total of 3312 professional beggars were also arrested and 75 cases and 141` Kalandra Jaat' were registered while challans of 502 beggars were submitted in courts.

As many as 2810 beggars including 810 males, 581 females, 1386 children and 33 transgender beggars were shifted to Edhi Homes.

He said the handlers used to force the persons to beg and receive their share from them.

They had divided the sectors, signals, intersections and used to drop the beggars in their areas.

"Islamabad Police is committed to eradicate this ugly act and all officers have been issued clear instructions to effectively crackdown against those involved in it", the SSP maintained.

