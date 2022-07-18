33,145 cattle heads inoculated against lumpy skin disease

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The livestock department disinfected 438,760 animals from ticks and inoculated 33,145 cattle heads to save them from lumpy skin diseases in the district during the last three weeks.

According to official sources, on the direction of deputy commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, measures against lumpy diseases and its control were going on while awareness among cattle breeders was also being created to save the cattle heads from ticks and lumpy disease.

He urged the cattle breeders to contact at helpline 9211-0800, if they feel any symptom of fever and lumpy skin among their animals.