332 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Over 332 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 64 deaths were reported in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, around 5160 coronavirus suspects had been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 1502 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 332 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 527 people were awaited while 3247 were declared negative, out of total 5160 suspected visitors.

"Presently 380 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 156 belonged to Rawal Town, 58 Potahar town, 100 Rawalpindi cantt, 9 Gujar khan, 38 Taxila, 15 Kahuta and four from Murree," the report said.

The DPR said that 725 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 64 were died in the district.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan, Dheri Hassanabad, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ammar pura, Zafar ul Haq road, Satellite town and Wah cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.

Meanwhile, Health Chief Executive Officer Dr Sohail Chaudary informed APP that disinfectant spray was carried out at 156 different places of the district today especially where suspected cases were reported.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.