332 Pilgrims Of Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program For Hajj, Umrah Arrive In Makkah

Published June 20, 2023 | 11:09 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The General Secretariat of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' guests program for Hajj and Umrah from the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance on Tuesday received 332 pilgrims from 31 countries, the first batch of pilgrims benefiting from the Royal Order to host 1,300 pilgrims from over 90 countries.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the general secretariat carried out all procedures needed to implement the Royal Order in coordination with Saudi embassies and religious attach�s who had selected the guests and helped fulfill all requirements, including granting visas.

All efforts were exerted to ensure that pilgrims enjoy the best throughout their Hajj journey.

The guests conveyed their gratitude and appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and to His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for giving them the opportunity to perform Hajj under the program that reflects the wise leadership's keenness and efforts to serve Muslims across the world.

They also commended the services and facilities they enjoyed until their arrival in Makkah.

