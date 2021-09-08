33,233 COVID-19 patients recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Around 33,233 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far in the district out of which 30,504 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2729 from other districts

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, as many as 1474 people had lost their battle of life while 164 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours.

Those who tested positive included 36 from Rawal Town,34 from Potohar town,30 from Rawalpindi Cantt,26 from Gujar Khan,13 from Taxila, seven each from Kotli sattian and Murree, six from Kallar Syeda,three from Islamabad while one each was reported from Chakwal and Kahutta.

"Presently 212 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 33 in Holy Family Hospital,50 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,82 in Institute of Urology,32 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in Bilal hospital, three each in District Headquarters and Hearts international Hospital, two in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust and one in Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 13.85 per cent, eight patients were on ventilators in critical condition,113 stable and 91 on oxygen while one patient had lost his battle of life during the last 24 hours.