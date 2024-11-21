3,324 beggars arrested during current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The police arrested 3,324 beggars during the current year and registered 3,266 cases

in total.

This was stated by a police spokesman in a statement issued here on Thursday.

The spokesman shared that the arrested accused were 3,216 men, 99 women and 9 facilitators.

The arrests were made in various divisions, including 840 from the City Division, 359 from Cantt,

342 from Civil Lines, 676 from Saddar, 415 from Iqbal Town and 634 from Model Town Division.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana maintained that the crackdown on the beggars mafia was

underway and expressed a commitment to continue an action against professional beggars

who also use children and women.

He ordered to accelerate operations against beggars in collaboration with the Child Protection

and Welfare Bureau and Social Welfare Department for the rehabilitation of the elements.

He stated that police teams regularly were conducting operations against beggars at public

places and commercial markets.