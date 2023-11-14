Open Menu

3324 More Illegal Foreigners Repatriated Via Torkham, Angoor Ada: Home Deptt

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 10:50 AM

3324 more illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham, Angoor Ada: Home Deptt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Home and Tribal Affairs department on Tuesday said that 3324 more illegal foreigners were repatriated to Afghanistan via the Torkham and Angoor Ada border points between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to an official release issued here by the Central Control Room the number of voluntary repatriation and deportation through KP so far has climbed to 212,874, adding that 210,607 persons returned voluntarily while 2,267 were deported.

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Border

