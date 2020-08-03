UrduPoint.com
3328 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Month In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 3328 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in the month of July, an official of Mepco said on Monday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 5.

4 millions units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 87.7 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers and registered FIRs against 163 of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

CEO Mepco Engineer Tahir Mahmood has directed officers concerned to continue crack down against power pilferers without any discrimination.

