333-kanal state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Nauman Ali has retrieved 333-kanal state land from qabza mafia here on Saturday.

He received complaint that land grabbers had occupied the government land worth Rs 51million in the area of tehsil Tandlianwala.

The AC, along with his team and police reached the spot and removed illegal structure with heavy machinery. Later, he handed over the possession of retrieved land to revenue department.