33.3 mln passengers travelled in BRT; daily income reaches Rs 2.7 mln: Assembly told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport Shah Mohammad Wazir Monday told the provincial Assembly that the daily income of Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) is 2.7 million while the fare of BRT is much less than the public transport.

Replying during the question hour session during the assembly proceedings chaired by the Speaker Mushtaq Ghani, he said that since its inauguration, more than 33.3 million passengers had used BRT service.

Replying to a supplementary question, he told the House that children above five-year of age or more than 90 CM tall were charged as normal passenger.

Regarding fare of BRT, he said that from Chamkani to Karkhano Market BRT fare was Rs 50 while private vehicles charge Rs 100 with no facility.

ANP member Khushdal Khan on a question said that TMA Town-IV Peshawar had released money from the exchequer for development work in PK70 and PK71 but no work was done on the ground.

Special Assistant to CM for Information Kamran Bangash responded that the government wanted merit and transparency in the department works.

On the question raised by PPP member Nighat Orakzai regarding disability, women and minority quota, the CM's aide for Communications Riaz Khan said that the departments were increasing the minority quota from two to five.

MPA Humaira Khatun raised the issue of a dilapidated multi-storey water tank at Swati Gate.

Replying to this, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that Public Health Engineering had constructed this tank 38 years ago. Water is not available after which WSSP introduced an alternative water system.

Meanwhile an adjournment motion on detailed discussion on unrest in Peshawar was approved by the House.

JI MPA Inayatullah on his adjournment motion said that during the month of July and August 62 incidents of robberies, burglary and theft, 34 incidents of rape of women and children, 14 cases of kidnapping for ransom and dozens of attempted murders were reported in the city.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in South Waziristan, Independent Member in the Provincial Assembly Meer Kalam said that five incidents of targeted killings have taken place in North Waziristan in the last 48 hours. This year, 42 targeted killings were reported in North Waziristan.

The House passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence for Counter-Extremism Bill. Speaking on the occasion CM's aide Kamran Bangash said that the bill was drafted with a view to involve academicians in creating awareness in society to counter the weapon culture.

He said the Center of Excellence would be the first of its kind in the world to work on local issues and would raise awareness among masses through seminars, workshops and events.