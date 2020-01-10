333 terror gang arrested in Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against 'terror gangsters' have claimed to arrest ringleader of '333' terror gang with two gangsters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against 'terror gangsters' have claimed to arrest ringleader of '333' terror gang with two gangsters.

Police spokesman said Station House Officer (SHO) of Gujar khan, Imran Abbas along with his team raided and arrested three persons identified as ring leader of 333 gang Raja Hamza, Arbab Farooq and Raja Arshad who were involved in spreading panic by Aerial firing and then uploading the videos on social media.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition from their custody. Police have registered a case while further investigation is underway.