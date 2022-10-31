333 vehicles impounded during smog prevention drive

The district administration has impounded 333 smoke emitting vehicles and imposed heavy fine on various industrial units for causing smog and environmental pollution in the last two months, during the ongoing smog prevention drive

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has impounded 333 smoke emitting vehicles and imposed heavy fine on various industrial units for causing smog and environmental pollution in the last two months, during the ongoing smog prevention drive.

This was disclosed by Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum during a meeting of the District Anti-Smog Committee held on Monday.

During the last two months, he said, 41 cases had been registered against the farmers accused of burning crops residue, while four brick kilns had been sealed, a fine of over Rs one million had been imposed. An FIR was registered against one owner for not converting the kilns on the latest zigzag technology.

He briefed the committee members that a fine of Rs 471,000 had been imposed on the owners while one industrial unit was also fined with Rs 50,000 for causing environmental pollution and smog.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Iftekhar Sherazi said that the provincial government had directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against the violators of smog preventive measures.

He said that special powers had been given to environment department, agriculture, district regional transport authority (RTA), traffic police and local government for action against violators.

The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against the farmers involved in burning of crops residue.

He said that crackdown would continue under zero tolerance policy and added that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.