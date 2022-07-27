333,524 children to be immunized against polio in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) ::As many as 333,524 children under the age of five would be immunized against the crippling polio disease during the five-day immunization campaign to be conducted from August 29 to September 2.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Muhammad Zubair Khan chaired a meeting here on Wednesday and instructed all the officials of line departments to ensure vaccination of the target population.

He said that he would monitor the vaccination campaign and warned that no lethargy would be tolerated in this regard.

It was informed that a total 1,237 teams including 1,118 mobile, 68 fixed and 51 transit teams would administer polio drops to the children under the age of five.

The meeting was attended by DHO Dir Lower, Dr Irshad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Jandola, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timargara and officials of security agencies.