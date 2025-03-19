3,337 shopkeepers arrested during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The price control magistrates have got arrested 3,337 shopkeepers on the charge of violation of price control act, profiteering and illegal hoarding in Faisalabad division during 18 days in Ramazan.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Wednesday that indiscriminate crackdown was launched against profiteers across all four districts of the division. He said that 185 price control magistrates remained active in the field and they inspected 798,955 shops in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts from March 01-18, 2025.

The magistrates nabbed 37,745 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

Hence a total fine of Rs.7.7 million was imposed on them in addition to arresting 3,337 other shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act and illegal hoarding during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Premises of 3,337 shops were also sealed while 53 cases were registered against the law violators, he added.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan has directed the price control magistrates to further intensify the crackdown in the last ten days of Ramazan.

The habitual profiteers would spend their Eid behind bars if they did not mend their way and continued their illegal practices, she added.