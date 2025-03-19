3,337 Shopkeepers Arrested During Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The price control magistrates have got arrested 3,337 shopkeepers on the charge of violation of price control act, profiteering and illegal hoarding in Faisalabad division during 18 days in Ramazan.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Wednesday that indiscriminate crackdown was launched against profiteers across all four districts of the division. He said that 185 price control magistrates remained active in the field and they inspected 798,955 shops in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts from March 01-18, 2025.
The magistrates nabbed 37,745 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.
Hence a total fine of Rs.7.7 million was imposed on them in addition to arresting 3,337 other shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act and illegal hoarding during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.
Premises of 3,337 shops were also sealed while 53 cases were registered against the law violators, he added.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan has directed the price control magistrates to further intensify the crackdown in the last ten days of Ramazan.
The habitual profiteers would spend their Eid behind bars if they did not mend their way and continued their illegal practices, she added.
Recent Stories
Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..
Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025
UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy
Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025
International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan
Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions
Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution
Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025
Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt announces public holidays for Eid-u-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
LWMC completes cleaning of 1,500 mosques in city6 minutes ago
-
3,337 shopkeepers arrested during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Hazrat Ali martyrdom day ordered16 minutes ago
-
Youth hit to death16 minutes ago
-
Social entrepreneurship vital for poverty alleviation: Amjad Sqib26 minutes ago
-
“Wajd Ki Raat” in Alhamra26 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Food Authority to launch lab, mobile app for safer food26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three Suspects, recover illegal weapons26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz embarks on four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia26 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addresses 47 complaints26 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in Model Bazaar Jhang Road26 minutes ago