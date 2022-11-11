UrduPoint.com

33,372 Vehicles With Non-pattern Number Plates Fined During 2022

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

33,372 vehicles with non-pattern number plates fined during 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police fined 33,372 vehicles and bikes during the current year for having fancy or non-pattern number plates.

Inspector-General Police Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan ordered action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates in the capital city. The action was also ordered against those preparing such number plates and vendors, according to the officials.

According to the information, Islamabad Capital police under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer expedited the campaign and fined 33,372 vehicles and bikes for violating traffic rules and imposed fine on them.

The purpose this campaign is to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident. Islamabad Capital Police as urged the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles' documents showing possession on their Names or even authority letters.

Special squads have been also constituted to take action against those using authorized number plates, police spokesman said and urged the citizens to cooperate with police and display authorized number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office. He said that all four Zonal DSPs have been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure success of this campaign so that use of unauthorized number plates can be checked. He said action against users of non-pattern number plates would continue till complete implementation on law in this regard.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has also appealed the people to cooperate with police in implementation traffic rules and demonstrate attitude of a responsible citizen. He said that this campaign would be further improved to ensure safe road environment in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order Fine Vehicles Road Traffic Alert Nasir All

Recent Stories

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

44 minutes ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

2 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

3 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.