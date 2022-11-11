33,372 vehicles with non-pattern number plates fined during 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Police fined 33,372 vehicles and bikes during the current year for having fancy or non-pattern number plates.

Inspector-General Police Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan ordered action against vehicles with fancy and non-pattern number plates in the capital city. The action was also ordered against those preparing such number plates and vendors, according to the officials.

According to the information, Islamabad Capital police under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer expedited the campaign and fined 33,372 vehicles and bikes for violating traffic rules and imposed fine on them.

The purpose this campaign is to ensure high alert security, maintain law and order situation, ensure protection to the lives as well as property of citizens and avert any untoward incident. Islamabad Capital Police as urged the motorists and motorcyclists to display the number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office and also keep with them their driving licenses and vehicles' documents showing possession on their Names or even authority letters.

Special squads have been also constituted to take action against those using authorized number plates, police spokesman said and urged the citizens to cooperate with police and display authorized number plates issued by Excise and Taxation Office. He said that all four Zonal DSPs have been directed to accelerate efforts to ensure success of this campaign so that use of unauthorized number plates can be checked. He said action against users of non-pattern number plates would continue till complete implementation on law in this regard.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has also appealed the people to cooperate with police in implementation traffic rules and demonstrate attitude of a responsible citizen. He said that this campaign would be further improved to ensure safe road environment in the city.