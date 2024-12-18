Open Menu

334 AQI Recorded In City

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

334 AQI recorded in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The provincial capital remained second in the list of most polluted

cities of the world as 334 air quality index (AQI) was recorded on

Wednesday.

According to Meteorological department, the 641 AQI was recorded

in Lahore's Askari-10, 640 in Phase-VIII DHA, while 537 AQI was

recorded at the CERP office and 493 at the US Consulate.

The pollution likely to recede on On December 19 and 20 due to

north-westerly winds, while the intensity of cold will increase in

the city after the entry of westerly winds.

