334 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against fertilizer hoarders and seized 334fertilizer bags from a godown at khanewal road here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner along with police and agriculture department teams raided and recovered 334 urea fertilizer bags which were being smuggled to Balochistan.

The owner of faran trader Muhammad Alyas salyana was arrested and case also got registered against him. The godown was sealed and legal action started under the directions of Deputy Commissioner.

Speaking on this occasion, AC said that the urea fertilizer was being smuggled for illegal profiteering and added that the seized fertilizer would be sold to the farmers on controlled rates.