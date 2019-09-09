UrduPoint.com
334 Muharram Processions To Be Taken Out

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

334 Muharram processions to be taken out

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::As many as 334 Tazia, Alam and Zuljinnah processions will be taken out on 9th and 10th Muharram in the district, which will pass through their traditional routes.

The CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the Imambargahs and on the routes of Muharram processions to ensure security.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider stated this during a meeting held at DC office.

The meeting was told that as many as 1258 Majalis will be held in different parts of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

The processions will pass through their approved routes.

Your Thoughts and Comments

