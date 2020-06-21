UrduPoint.com
3.340 Kg Hashish Seized, 16 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:10 PM

3.340 Kg Hashish seized, 16 arrested

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Police teams have arrested 16 outlaws and recovered narcotics, weapons and stolen goods from them.

Police sources said here on Sunday, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of Mouchh, Mosa Khel, Esa Khel and Mianwali Sadder police conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested 14 accused. The police teams also recovered 3.340 Kg Hashish, 3 pistols 30 bore, 2 guns 12 bore, 2 Rifles 7 mm and 90 liters of liquor from them.

Dawood police team also arrested two members gang involved in stealing goods and recovered Rs. 100,000 in cash, and other stolen goods including two motorcycles from them.

The arrested outlaws were indentified as Atta Ullah, Muhammad Irfan, Mehtab, Danish Anwar, Hameed Ullad, Yousaf Hussain, Saif ul islam, Azmat Ullah, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Ashraf, Majid Aliand others.

Police have registered separate case and started investigation.

