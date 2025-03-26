335 Arrested For Violating Price Control Act
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Police, in collaboration with the district administration, has arrested 335 individuals for violating the price Control Act during the holy month of Ramazan and registered 112 cases.
This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesman in a statement issued on Wednesday. He added that these actions were part of the ongoing crackdown aimed at curbing illegal profiteering and ensuring the availability of affordable and quality food items for the public. The arrests were made across different divisions in Lahore with 50 individuals detained in the City Division, 13 in Cantonment, 32 in Civil Lines, 74 in Sadar, 49 in Iqbal Town, and 117 in Model Town.
CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the continuation of legal actions against hoarders and profiteers, stressing that the district administration is providing full support in ensuring citizens have access to reasonably priced and high-quality food products. He also assured that arrests of those artificially inflating prices during the holy month would continue and that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in hoarding and illegal profiteering.
The efforts reflect Lahore's commitment to maintaining fairness in food pricing and protecting citizens from exploitation during Ramazan.
