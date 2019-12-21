UrduPoint.com
335 Brick Kilns Open In District Multan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:41 PM

As many as 335 brick kilns opened in the district which had been closed from November 1 to December 20 under the directions of the Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 335 brick kilns opened in the district which had been closed from November 1 to December 20 under the directions of the Punjab government.

Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar, while talking to APP here on Saturday, said old technology based brick kilns had been closed while zig-zag technology brick kilns were allowed to operate.

He said that three brick kilns had been shifted on zig-zag in Multan while one brick kiln was under construction.

He said that there were no chances of smog due to cold weather,adding that they had imparted training to labourers of brick kilns about the latest technology.

He said there was a ban on burning crops, waste,tyres, plastic, polythene bags and other items during the last three months under section 144 in the province and.

He said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would likely launch the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI)-Punjab for 12 big cities on December 24.

He added that under the CGPI, they would take action against marble factories situated in the city and added that solid waste of the marble factories was causing pulmonary and other diseases.

