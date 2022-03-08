UrduPoint.com

335 New Cases Of Corona Detected, No Death Reported

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

335 new cases of corona detected, no death reported

Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Tuesday, however 335 new cases emerged when 9,655 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Tuesday, however 335 new cases emerged when 9,655 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

Mr Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Tuesday. He added that till last Monday the number death and was 8,085.

Mr. Shah said that 9,655 samples were tested which detected 335 cases that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 8,009,221 tests have been conducted against which 567,512 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.1 percent or 551,115 patients have recovered, including 11,518 overnight.

The CM said that currently 8,312 patients were under treatment, of them 8,176 were in home isolation, 5 at isolation centers and 131 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 123 patients was stated to be critical, including 7 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 335 new cases, 134 have been detected from Karachi, including 104 South, 21 East, 6 Korangi, 2 Malir and 1 Central. Hyderabad has 84, Dadu 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Nausheroferoze 13, Jacobabad and Matiari 12 each, Tharparkar 8, Shikarpur 7, Umerkot 6, Sukkur 5, Badin, Khairpur, Tando Allahyar and Ghotki 4 each, Mirpurkhas 3, Jamshoro and Larkana 2 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 48,279,398 vaccinations have been administered upto March 8th, and added during the last 24 hours 79,746 vaccines were inoculated - in total 48,359,144 vaccines have administered which constituted 88.29 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

