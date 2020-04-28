UrduPoint.com
335 New Coronavirus Patients Diagnosed, 7 Succumbed To Infection: Chief Minister Sindh

Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that for the first time his government has conducted over 4112 tests against which 335 new cases have emerged while seven patients succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

He said this in his video message released from the chief minister House on Tuesday.

He said so far 48,061 tests had been conducted against which 5291 cases were detected. In this way the infection ratio had come down from 12 percent to 8.15 percent. "This is something encouraging but we have to take care of ourselves and of our families and other people," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said seven people died on Tuesday, thus the number of deaths stemming from coronavirus had reached to 92 which constituted 1.73 percent of the total patients.

"38 more patients recovered and returned to their respective homes," he said and added the number of patients who had recovered so far reached to 963. The recovery rate had been recorded at 18.2 percent, he said.

The CM Sindh said 4236 patients were under treatment, including 2915 at home Isolation, 872 in Isolation Centers and 449 at different hospitals. He added that 48 patients were in critical condition and of them 13 were on ventilator.

Giving district-wise break-up of the patients, the chief minister said Karachi had 258 new cases.

"At present out of 5291 cases 1609 belong to Karachi, therefore it has be contained," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said district South had 1037 with 89 new, East 821 cases including 53 new, Central has 655 cases with 43 new, Malir 312 cases with 21 new, West 392 cases with 24 new and Korangi has 392 cases with 28 new cases. "This is not a good situation and everyone of us will have to be careful," he said.

Talking about other districts, the chief minister said 17 new cases had been diagnosed in Hyderabad, 10 in Jacobabad, seven in Sukkur, seven in Sikarpur, six in Shaheed Benazirabad, six in Tando Mohamamd Khan and five in Larkana.

He said coronavirus had started spreading in rural areas. "Despite our serious efforts people do not adopt social distancing, as a result they are not only getting infection but also infecting others," he deplored.

He said he was developing additional Isolation Centers. The capacity of EXPO Center was being enhanced from 1200 to 1500-beds,PAF Museum SITE 600 beds, Gadap city hospital 150 beds, Dumba Goth hospital 100 beds and Field isolation Centers 100 beds.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said with an increase of new patients expansion of Isolation centers was necessary so that patients from congested areas could be shifted there.

