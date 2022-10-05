UrduPoint.com

335 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 335 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that 158 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 100 in Rawalpindi, 31 in Gujranwala, 13 in Multan and six in Attock, five each in Sheikhupura, Gujrat and Sialkot, four each in Sargodha and Bahawalpur, three each in Narowal, Bahawalnagar and Toba Tek Singh, two each in Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh and Lodhran, one each in Okara, Hafizabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhelum and Jhang.

He said that a total of 7,775 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year, adding that one person died of dengue in Gujranwala during the last 24 hours while 10 people died of the virus in the current year so far.

An anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 416,118 indoor and 101, 580 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The squad killed dengue larvae at 2,969 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

