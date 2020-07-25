UrduPoint.com
335 Petrol Pumps Sealed In Punjab

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) carried out crackdown on fuel stations over less measurement issue and sealed 335 petrol pumps in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) carried out crackdown on fuel stations over less measurement issue and sealed 335 petrol pumps in Punjab.

The ACE also imposed Rs 3.784 million fine on petrol pumps in the province, said a spokesperson for the department on Saturday.

The crackdown was launched on the directions of ACE Punjab Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees.

The DG directed all regional officers to adopt zero tolerance policy against such elements.

During the crackdown, the ACE inspected 1,632 petrol pumps, sealed 335 and imposed fine. Around 96 petrol pumps were sealed in Lahore, 84 in Gujranwala, 46 in Faisalabad, seven in Sargodha, 24 in Sahiwal, 57 in Multan, three in Bahawalpur, one in Rawalpindi and 18 in Dera Ghazi Khan by the ACE Punjab.

The ACE DG appealed to people to identify the corrupt elements and report it to corruption App. The ACE will take strict action against the corrupt elements.

