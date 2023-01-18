3350 accused on parole in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Parole and Probation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released 2675 accused in various kinds of cases during 2022, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Parole and Probation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released 2675 accused in various kinds of cases during 2022, said an official handout issued here on Wednesday.

It said that presently 3350 accused are on parole under the supervision of the department across the province.

It said that the department plays a crucial and effective role in the reformation of prisoners and guides them in rehabilitation towards a positive life.

The accused currently on parole include 3182 men, 19 women, 149 teenager boys and girls.

Besides decreasing burden on prisons, release on probation also helps in saving millions of rupees of the provincial government annually.