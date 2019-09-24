UrduPoint.com
33,520 Kanals State Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 03:37 PM

33,520 kanals state land retrieved in Faisalabad

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad retrieved state land of 33,520 kanals worth Rs 9.914 billion from the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) -:Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad retrieved state land of 33,520 kanals worth Rs 9.914 billion from the district.

Acting Director ACE Imran Raza told APP Tuesday that the teams conducted raids at various areas and recovered 15 acres land worth Rs 1.20 billion of City Housing Scheme Private Phase-1 Block-A situated at chak 4-JB, 29600 kanals land worth Rs 4 billion from Chak No.534-JB Jaranwala, 15 acres land worth Rs 22.5 million from Chak No.625-JB Jaranwala, 102 kanals and 11 marlas worth Rs 130 million from Chak No.625-JB Jaranwala, 44 kanals and 18 marla land worth Rs 450 millino from chak 235-RB Sammundri Road Niamoana, 18 kanals and 12 marla land worth Rs 181.

2 million from Chak No.122-JB, 32 acres, 13 kanals and 7 marla land worth Rs.534.4 million from Chak No.61-JB, 78 kanals and 19 marla land worth Rs.1.58 billion from Chak No.121-JB, 570 Kanal land worth Rs.41.264 million in Chak No.164-RB, 4 Kanals land worth Rs.2 million from Chak No.102-JB Chak Jhumra, 1601 Kanals and two marla land worth Rs.300 million from Chak No.53/5 Takra Tehsil Tandlianwala, 101 kanals and 12 marla land worth Rs.1 billion in City Housing Scheme Faisalabad.

