33,555 Unregistered People Crossed Into Afghanistan Since October 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) As many as 33,555 unregistered people crossed into Afghanistan from Pakistan since October 1 to 23, 2023.

According to official data, due to a lack of proper documentation, illegal Afghan families including 2,772 families, consisting of 8,309 men, 5,457 women, and 19,789 children moved to Torkham Border.

It is worth mentioning here that the government of Pakistan has instructed all unregistered Afghan families to return to Afghanistan by October 31, 2023, and after the deadline, strict action will be taken against them.

