3358 COVID-19 Suspects Visit Quarantine Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:54 PM

3358 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Around 3358 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district,out of which 750 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 191 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, results of 698 people were awaited while 1993 were declared negative, out of total 3358 suspected patients.

"Presently 348 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 153 belonged to Rawal Town, 60 Potahar town, 75 Rawalpindi Cantt,18 Gujar Khan, 30 Taxila, 4 Kahuta,1 Kalar Syedan and seven from Murree," he said.

The DPR said that 171 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes, 191 were discharged and 40coronavirus patients died in the district.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil, Gujar Khan, Dheri Hassanabad, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ammar pura, Zafar ul Haq road, Satellite Town and Wah Cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from here.

