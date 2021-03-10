335th meeting of ETPB members held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The 335th meeting of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) members was held here on Wednesday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad presided over the meeting while Hindu and Sikh members of the board attended the meeting in which different agenda items were discussed.

Briefing the members, the ETPB Chairman said the Board retrieved 72 kanals and seven marla landsituated at Bedian road from the custody of police.

He said that board's revenue and deposits present in different banks were increased this year.