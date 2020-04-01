3.360 Kg Hashish, 30 liter liquor seized, 9 arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested nine accused and recovered 3.360 kilograms Hashish, 30 liter liquor, two Guns 12-bore, four 30-bore pistols and a 444-bore rifle from their possessions.

Police spokesman said that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police station have conducted raids at various places and managed to arrest nine accused including Fakhar Abbas, Arif Nazir, Muhammad Afzal, Salamat, Akram Maseeh, Amant Maseeh, and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.