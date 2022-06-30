336000 students to be given IT training under DLP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai said that 33,6000 students would be imparted training of information technology in the first phase of Digital Literacy Program (DLP) of the education Department.

He said this while chairing a meeting on DLP,which was also attended by Special Secretary Education, Director Information Technology and team of DLP.

The minister said that students would be selected from 336 schools situated in 12 districts of the province.

He said that master trainers had been trained to impart teachers with needed knowledge of digital course. He also directed departments concerned to select appropriate persons on temporary basis through Parents Teachers Council Talent Pool where trained staff is not available.

On the occasion, meeting participants were also briefed about schools selected for DLP and ongoing Smart school Program of Knowledge Platform and Hope-87 organization.