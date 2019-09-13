UrduPoint.com
3,364 MW Added In National Grid System During Last 13 Months

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 01:20 PM

An addition of 3,364 MW has been made in the national grid system during the tenure of the incumbent Government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :An addition of 3,364 MW has been made in the national grid system during the tenure of the incumbent Government.

It was stated by Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan in written reply to a question in National Assembly on Friday.

The minister informed the House that anti-theft drive has been also started by the incumbent government with effect from October 13, 2018. He said the Primary reason of such theft is due to poor socio-economic condition of people and higher electricity tariff.

Moreover, departmental corruption and connivance is also a major cause of supplementing theft, he maintained.

He said that crackdown against electricity theft has been started across country and FIRs were being lodged against the persons involved in theft. Disciplinary action is underway against the employees, if found involved in theft, he said adding that surveillance teams have also been constituted by DISCOs to arrest people involved in theft of electricity.

