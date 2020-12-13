3,369 new coronavirus cases reported; 72 deaths in past 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 46,629 as 3,369 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Seventy Two coronavirus patients, 67 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Five in their respective homes or quarantines died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab and followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 72 deaths during last 24 hours 42 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 353 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 58 percent, ICT 52 percent, Peshawar28 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 45 percent, Multan 50 percent, Peshawar63 percent and Rawalpindi 56 percent.

Some 42,222 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 13,393 in Sindh, 15,637 in Punjab, 5,891 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,965 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 441 in Balochistan, 405 in GB, and 490 in AJK.

Around 383,000 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 438,425 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,663, Balochistan 17,737, GB 4,783, ICT 34,579, KP 52,092, Punjab 127,212 and Sindh 194,359.

About 8,796 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,149 Sindh among 16 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday, 3,351 in Punjab 27 of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Saturday, 1,463 in KP eight of them died in hospital on Saturday, 368 in ICT 10 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 175 in Balochistan two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 99 in GB one of them died in hospital on Saturday and 191 in AJK three of them died in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 6,032,390 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 613 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,011 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.