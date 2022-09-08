UrduPoint.com

3370 Victims Rescued In August

Published September 08, 2022

3370 victims rescued in August

KASUR, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 rescued 3370 victims in separate incidents, while 2181 people were shifted to hospitals after first aid during last month.

This was stated by District Emergency Officer,Kasur, Sultan Mehmood, here in the monthly review meeting held at rescue office on Thursday in which all the station in-charge participated.

In the meeting, it was informed that Rescue teams conducted 2824 operations and rescued 2181 people. Sixty people died on the spot in various incidents.

The rescue teams maintained an average response time of 7 minutes and attended 757 road accidents, 1515 medical emergencies, 73 fighting and firing incidents ,17 fires, 8 drowning and 3 building collapse incidents during the month.

