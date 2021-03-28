337,000 defective meters replaced in current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has been replaced 337,000 burnt and defected meters during the current fiscal year 2020-21.

In line with special directions of CEO Mepco Engineer Ikram-Ul-Haq, defected meters were being replaced on priority basis in all nine operation circles of the region.

Mepco office sources said that during the current fiscal year, Mepco have replaced 328,652 single phase meters, 8,682 three phase meters and 307 MDI meters.

During the last eight months, 52,504 meters replaced in Multan circle, 22,745 in DG Khan circle, 30,018 in Vehari circle, 56,621 in Bahawalpur circle, 35,626 in Sahiwal circle, 37,570 in Rahim Yar Khan circle, 46,774 in Muzaffagarh circle, 27,174 in Bahawalnager circle and 28,609 defective meters have been replaced in Khanewal circle.

