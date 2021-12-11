33,708 more persons receive anti-COVID shots in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The tally of coronavirus vaccinated peopled reached 3,898,269 on Saturday with the inoculation of 33,708 more persons against the deadly virus during last 24 hours.

According to data released by the District Health Authority, 44,255 health workers while 3,854,014 other people, including senior citizens, had received vaccine so far.

The report said the district health authority had registered 17 new infections during the last 24 hours, including nine from Potohar town, three from Taxila, while one each from Rawalpindi Cantt Gujar Khan, Murree, Rawal town and Islamabad.

"Presently 22 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including nine in Institute of Urology, eight in Fauji foundation hospital, four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and one in Holy Family Hospital ", it added.

In addition, the report updated that one patient was on the ventilator, seven were stable and 14 in moderate condition.

The corona positivity rate was recorded at 1.24 per cent during the last 24 hours.