3,375 Arrested For Violating Anti-Kite Flying Act In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Punjab police is in action across the province to eliminate metal strings and and arrest people involved in violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act.

According to Punjab police, it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy for violations of the Anti-Kite Flying Act and arrested 3,375 suspects and registered 3,301 cases for violations this year.

They said that 446,506 kites and 15,888 spools were recovered this year, while challans for 3,060 cases were submitted. In addition, 1,010 suspects were arrested in Lahore and 991 cases were registered. Meanwhile 24,824 kites and 1,168 spools were recovered from suspects.

Last year, 12,525 suspects were arrested across the province and 11,866 cases were registered.

