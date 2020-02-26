UrduPoint.com
3,380 Motorist Fined Over Signal Violations

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:47 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 3,380 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

