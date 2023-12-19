3,382,914 registered voters to exercise right to vote in upcoming general elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that a total of 3,382,914 registered voters, comprising both males and females, in the Hazara division will have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general elections of 2024.

The ECP has released new electoral lists providing details from the electoral roll of 2023.

According to the electoral roll, the Hazara region, consisting of eight districts including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Kolai Palis, Kohistan Upper, and Kohistan Lower having 1,803,393 male and 1,579,521 female registered voters.

Among these districts, Mansehra has shown a significant increase in voter registration, securing the top position in the region with a total of 1,091,705 registered voters. Of these, 586,319 (54%) are male, and 505,386 (46%) are female.

In Abbottabad district, a total of 940,920 votes were registered, with 496,890 (53%) male voters and 444,030 (47%) female voters.

In Battagram district, there are 323,580 registered voters, with 177,395 (55%) male voters and 146,185 (45%) female voters.

Similarly, Haripur district has 714,240 registered voters, with 375,286 (53%) male voters and 338,954 (47%) female voters.

The three districts with the lowest registered votes in the region were Kohistan Lower, Kohistan Upper, and Kolai Palis. In Kohistan Lower, there are a total of 74,182 registered voters, including 39,481 (53%) male voters and 34,701 (47%) female voters. Kohistan Upper has 74,182 registered voters, with 39,481 male votes and 34,701 female votes. In Kolai Palis, 42,850 votes were registered, with 23,035 (54%) male voters and 19,815 (46%) female voters.

Torghar, the smallest district in the Hazara division, has 119,523 registered voters, with 65,160 (55%) male voters and 54,363 (45%) female voters.