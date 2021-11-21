UrduPoint.com

3383 Dengue Patients Arrived At Allied Hospitals Since January

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 07:00 PM

3383 dengue patients arrived at allied hospitals since January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 25 new dengue positive cases had reached three City hospitals during the last 24 hours, out of which five critical patients were at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and one in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

On Sunday, district Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood said "This year around 3383 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 3306 discharged after recovery." During the last 24 hours, he informed that six cases were reported from Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Potohar town, seven from Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation, and one from Chaklala Cantt areas, while the addresses of remaining not confirmed yet.

"Presently, 43 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 31 are positive, 19 positive out of 29 in BBH and 15 confirmed cases out of the total 23 admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that there were 229 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 100 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 60 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 95 were occupied yet.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases had dropped drastically with weather conditions; however, around 20 to 25 cases were being reported yet, while earlier, the number of daily patients was 70 to 80 daily.

The health officer added that the patients reported so far 2387 residents of Rawalpindi, while the number was 17 in 2020 and 6255 in 2019 during the period.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Sunday 2019 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

General Commission of the European Union hosts Oho ..

General Commission of the European Union hosts Ohood Al Roumi to share UAE exper ..

31 seconds ago
 UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

46 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.