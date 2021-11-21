3383 dengue patients arrived at allied hospitals since January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 25 new dengue positive cases had reached three City hospitals during the last 24 hours, out of which five critical patients were at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and one in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

On Sunday, district Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood said "This year around 3383 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city, who were provided with the required treatment and 3306 discharged after recovery." During the last 24 hours, he informed that six cases were reported from Rawalpindi Cantt, four from Potohar town, seven from Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation, and one from Chaklala Cantt areas, while the addresses of remaining not confirmed yet.

"Presently, 43 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 31 are positive, 19 positive out of 29 in BBH and 15 confirmed cases out of the total 23 admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that there were 229 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the dengue patients, including 100 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 60 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 95 were occupied yet.

Dr Sajjad said dengue fever cases had dropped drastically with weather conditions; however, around 20 to 25 cases were being reported yet, while earlier, the number of daily patients was 70 to 80 daily.

The health officer added that the patients reported so far 2387 residents of Rawalpindi, while the number was 17 in 2020 and 6255 in 2019 during the period.