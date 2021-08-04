338th meeting of ETPB held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The 338th meeting of members of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held here on Wednesday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad presided over the meeting while board members Hindu and Sikh across the country attended it.

While other members attended the meeting through video link.

Various agenda items were considered in the meeting among which several items were given approval.

Earlier, ETPB Chairman, all board members and officers expressed grief over the death of mother ofDeputy Secretary Admin Roshna Fawad.