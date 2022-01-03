339 new Covid-19 cases reported

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Fortunately no death from coronavirus reported on Monday, however, 339 new cases emerged when 10,632 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Monday.

Shah said that 10,632 samples were tested which detected 339 cases that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,169,055 tests have been conducted against which 481,949 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.1 percent or 468,200 patients have recovered, including 33 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,076 patients were under treatment, of them 5,880 were in home isolation, 42 at isolation centers and 154 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 148 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 339 new cases, 236 have been detected from Karachi, including 110 from South, 93 East, 18 Central, 10 Korangi, 3 Malir and 2 West. Hyderabad has 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Dadu and Tharparkar 10 each, Badin 9, Jamshoro 8, Matiari 7, Shikarpur 4, Ghotki, Umerkot and Sukkur 3 each, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas 2 each.

While sharing the vaccination data the CM said that 29,313,787 vaccinations have been administered up to December 31st, and said that during the last 24 hours 265,684 vaccines were inoculated - in total 29,579,471 vaccines have administered which constituted 53.62 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people to follow the SOPs.