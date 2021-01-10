UrduPoint.com
339,500 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

339,500 fine imposed on profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 339,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected 928 points and found 104 violationswhile cases were also registered against seven violators.

In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government rates.

