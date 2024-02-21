Open Menu

3396 Afghans Returned From Feb 15 To 19

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) As many as 3396 Afghans families including 1245 men, 1023 women, and 1914 children have returned to their country in the period from February 15 to February 19.

According to official records, 3396 Afghans of 210 families have returned to their country in 124 vehicles while a total of 493648 Afghans have returned till February 19 so far.

It is worth mentioning that eight days have left in the deadline given to returning Afghans. The staying period of Afghans that expired on December 31 was extended to February 29, however, authorities would decide to further extend that date or resume the return process.

