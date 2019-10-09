339,701 TDPs families repatriated to native hometowns in erstwhile Fata

The repatriation process of Temporarily Displaced People (TDPs) in erstwhile Fata has entered into last phase as 339,701 dislocated families were returned to their native areas till September 20, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The repatriation process of Temporarily Displaced People (TDPs) in erstwhile Fata has entered into last phase as 339,701 dislocated families were returned to their native areas till September 20, 2019.

The spokesman, Complex Emergencies Wing (CEW) Relief and Resettlement Department Khyber Pakthunkhwa told APP on Wednesday that a total of 339,701 TDPs families were displaced after National Action Plan (NAP) 2015 in erstwhile Fata out of which 322,921 families from Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts have been returned to their native areas till September 20, 2019.

He said efforts were underway for dignified return of the remaining 16,780 TDPs including 15,666 of North Waziristan and 11,14 of Khyber to their native homes.

As many as 2040 families are still residing at Baka Khel TDPs Camp at Bannu and monthly cash assistance of Rs12,000 has been provided to each registered dislocated family of North Waziristan.

The spokesman said about Rs32 billion were disbursed among TDPs of North Waziristan as monthly cash assistance besides provision of monthly food ration to TDPs in Bakakhel camp and out of camp verified TDPs family. Similarly, Rs25,000 was given as return cash grant and Rs10,000 as transport grant to each registered and verified TDP family at the time of return. The spokesman said Government would continue efforts till repatriation of last TDPs to their native homes.