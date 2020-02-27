UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

33kg Hashish Seized, Four Accused Arrested In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

33kg hashish seized, four accused arrested in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Intelligence during different actions on Thursday seized 33 kilogram hashish and 310 gram heroin and arrested four accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Intelligence during different actions on Thursday seized 33 kilogram hashish and 310 gram heroin and arrested four accused.

The spokesperson said that the excise intelligence stopped suspected vehicle on ring road Pandu chowk and recovered 15 kilogram hashish and arrested Muhammad Sajid.

The Excise team also recovered 14kg hashish from a vehicle on ring road chowk and arrested Muhammad Luqman.

Similarly, they recovered four kilogram hashish from a lady passenger in the jurisdiction of Hawelian police station Hazara and 310 gram heroin seized on motorway from a passenger in the jurisdiction of Pahari Pura police station and arrested the accused.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Police Station Road Vehicle From

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency unites industry leaders in GSIA s ..

11 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

24 minutes ago

Haqqani leader welcomes Australian Professor at Do ..

26 minutes ago

Precautionary measures to avoid Coronavirus

28 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies schedul ..

2 minutes ago

Court reserves judgment in Raja Pervaiz's acquitta ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.