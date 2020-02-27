33kg hashish seized, four accused arrested in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Intelligence during different actions on Thursday seized 33 kilogram hashish and 310 gram heroin and arrested four accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Intelligence during different actions on Thursday seized 33 kilogram hashish and 310 gram heroin and arrested four accused.

The spokesperson said that the excise intelligence stopped suspected vehicle on ring road Pandu chowk and recovered 15 kilogram hashish and arrested Muhammad Sajid.

The Excise team also recovered 14kg hashish from a vehicle on ring road chowk and arrested Muhammad Luqman.

Similarly, they recovered four kilogram hashish from a lady passenger in the jurisdiction of Hawelian police station Hazara and 310 gram heroin seized on motorway from a passenger in the jurisdiction of Pahari Pura police station and arrested the accused.